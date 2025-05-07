Sikkim: Aimed at promoting battlefield tourism, motorcycle expedition to Doka La flagged off

Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) A motorcycle expedition to Doka La, aimed at promoting battlefield tourism, was flagged off from Gangtok on Wednesday morning.

A total of 161 riders are taking part in the expedition, flagged off by Sikkim's Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, from Zero Point in Gangtok in the presence of Brigadier of 17th Mountain Division Kunal Mukherjee.

The two-day expedition was organised by the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Home Department, and the 17th Mountain Division as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood.

Designed to highlight Sikkim's distinctive geographical and strategic attributes, nine prominent riding clubs of the region are taking part in the expedition, an official said.

Bhutia said battlefield tourism is an emerging sector that integrates the historical significance of an area with adventure and scenic exploration.

He said that Sikkim's border regions, endowed with spectacular landscapes, hold immense promise for developing new tourist destinations.

Recognised for its strategic importance and breathtaking views, Doka La is set to become a notable attraction for visitors seeking unique travel experiences that combine history and natural beauty, he added.

He said tourism is the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, and the state government is working towards attracting more tourists through infrastructure development and diversified offerings.

The riders will reach Doka La via Gnathang and Kupup, an unforgettable journey through Sikkim's frontier heritage, he added.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region, which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam. Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a standoff in the area in 2017. PTI CORR SOM