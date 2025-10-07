Sikkim announces DA hike for its employees, pensioners

Gangtok, Oct 7 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Tuesday announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

Employees and pensioners drawing pay in the pre-revised basic pay structure will get an additional 6 per cent DA and DR (dearness relief), respectively, according to a notification issued by the Finance Department.

With this hike, their DA and DR will rise to 252 per cent, it said.

Employees and pensioners drawing pay in the revised basic pay structure will get an additional 2 per cent DA and DR. With this, their DA and DR will rise to 55 per cent, it added.

The hike will be effective from January 1, 2025.

Employees appointed on a contract basis and by work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales will also get the benefit, the notification said. PTI KDK SOM