Sikkim assembly okays tribal status recommendation to 12 'left-out' communities

Gangtok, Dec 12 (PTI) The assembly on Friday passed a resolution ratifying the final report of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC), which had recommended granting tribal status to 12 'left-out' communities.

Introducing the resolution in the House, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said it was a historic step toward justice and recognition for the 'left-out' communities.

"Our government has approached this issue with sincerity, expertise, and a commitment to ensuring that every community in Sikkim receives their rights," he said.

Alleging that the previous SDF regime kept the issue unresolved and politically charged, Tamang said his government took decisive action by forming a committee of national experts in November 2024.

"The committee's comprehensive report, prepared with careful research and consultation, was placed before the House with the aim of securing long-awaited tribal status for the 12 left-out indigenous communities," he said.

Following the assembly's approval, the SSHLC report will be forwarded to the Centre for consideration, he added.

Tamang lauded members of the committee, experts, and representatives from all indigenous communities for their cooperation, diligence, and support.

The House also passed eight amendment bills during the one-day session.

All 32 seats in the present assembly are held by the ruling SKM.

Speaker MN Sherpa adjourned the House sine die following the day's business.