Sikkim assembly passes bill seeking to regulate tourism industry

Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) The Sikkim assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to regulate the tourism industry to augment the quality of service.

The Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024 was introduced on Monday by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

The bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the regulation of tourism-related activities by ensuring that all stakeholders adhere to standards that promote safety, quality and ethical practices augmenting the quality of service delivery by the tour operators in making Sikkim the choicest tourist destinations in the country, Bhutia said.

The bill articulates key policies relating to responsible tourism and mandated behaviours of stakeholders, tourists, and travellers, and proposes fines for noncompliance with provisions articulated in the bill and the rules that would be framed under it, he said.

The bill also seeks to ensure that the stakeholders play by the dictums of sustainable tourism, act responsibly towards the environment and demonstrate commitment towards community development, he added.

The minister said that it will also empower the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, and restructure it.

The assembly also passed the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to introduce e-stamping.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said e-stamping is a way to modernise the payment of stamp duty electronically which shall have the same legal status as conventional stamps imprinted on instruments.

E-stamping makes verification easier, reduces errors and is easily traceable, he said.

The House also passed the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024 to regulate the operation of online gaming in the state.

The state government has deemed it expedient to redefine the term 'Intranet Gaming Terminal' and insert clauses for penalties for unlicensed operators, the CM said.

The four-day budget session began on Monday. The proceedings of the second day began with obituary references to former MP Pahalman Subba and former MLAs Sonam Gyatso Bhutia and Ram Chandra Poud.

No discussion happened on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, and it was subsequently passed by the House.

The discussion on the state budget for 2024-25 was also opened but no discussion took place. The voting and passing of the budget will be taken up on August 9.

The assembly also passed the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation 2015-16, which was moved by the CM who holds the Finance portfolio.

The House was then adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.