Sikkim assembly passes motion of thanks to governor's address

Gangtok, Mar 27 (PTI) The Sikkim Assembly on Thursday passed the motion of thanks to the governor's address and several Bills, besides clearing demands for grants of several departments.

The House passed the motion of thanks on the Governor's address without any discussion by the members.

The House approved the separate demands for grants for 2025-2026 of various departments such as Tourism and Civil Aviation, Commerce & Industries, Public Health Engineering, Ecclesiastical, Rural Development & Cooperation, Social Welfare, Women, Child and Senior Citizen and Divyangian Welfare.

The assembly cleared Bills to set up three new private universities. PTI KDK NN