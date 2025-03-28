Sikkim Assembly passes Rs 16,196 crore budget for 2025-26

Gangtok: The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed the state's annual budget of Rs 16,196 crore for 2025-26.

Sitting for the fourth and final day of the four-day budget session, the House passed the annual budget by voice vote after Speaker M N Sherpa put it for consideration and passage by the members.

The Assembly also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025 (Bill No 11 of 2025) introduced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The House approved separately the demands of Health and Family Welfare and Culture; Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Fisheries Development, Forest & Environment, Mines department and other departments.

The Speaker adjourned the House sine die after announcing the formation of various committees of the Assembly and laying of the CAG reports.