Sikkim: Assistant professor arrested for raping woman

Gangtok, Dec 20 (PTI) An assistant professor of a university in Gangtok has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who hails from West Sikkim and had been living in Tadong area in the state capital, lodged a police complaint alleging that she was raped in his room in Lingding on December 6.

According to the complaint, the woman had befriended the man on social media and he repeatedly insisted on meeting, following which she agreed to visit his room, where he raped her.

The woman fled the spot, and due to trauma, lack of parental support and concerns regarding her ongoing examinations, delayed in approaching the police, before lodging her complaint on Friday.

Acting on her complaint, police arrested the man and he was remanded to judicial custody, a police officer said, adding further investigation was underway. PTI COR ACD