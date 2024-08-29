Sikkim: Ban on excavation work extended till Sep 15

Gangtok, Aug 29 (PTI) The Sikkim government has extended the ban on all excavation work till September 15 in the wake of heavy rainfall, an official notification said.

The Urban Development Department said the ban, which came into effect on May 1, has been extended by 15 days.

“Due to unpredictable climatic conditions and variant rainfall pattern being witnessed by the state, the ban on excavation for construction work... which was earlier from 1st May 2024 to 31st August 2024, shall be extended till 15 September 2024,” the notification said.

The construction work pertains to those in all notified areas under the Sikkim Allotment of House Sites and Construction of Building (Regulation and Control) Act, 1985, it said.