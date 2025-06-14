Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee appeals to Nepal to respect sanctity of Mt Kanchenjunga

Gangtok, Jun 14 (PTI) The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) on Saturday appealed to the Nepal government and the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) to immediately halt a planned expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga, citing the mountain's deep spiritual and cultural significance to the indigenous communities of Sikkim.

In two separate letters addressed to Nepal's tourism minister and the NMA president, SIBLAC urged the authorities to reconsider their decision to allow a joint mountaineering expedition involving climbers from India and Nepal, which is scheduled to begin from Nepal on June 18 under the aegis of India's National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS).

According to SIBLAC, Mt Kanchenjunga is not merely a geographical landmark but a sacred entity, revered as a guardian deity by the Sikkimese people.

The organisation noted that the mountain is central to the state's religious and cultural heritage, and is associated with annual prayers and ceremonies deeply rooted in local traditions.

The letters further reference the 2001 notification by the Government of Sikkim, which banned mountaineering activities on the mountain out of respect for local beliefs. They also invoked provisions of Article 371F and Sikkim's special status within the Indian Constitution, emphasising the protection of indigenous customs and religious sentiments.

SIBLAC warned that any expedition involving summiting Kanchenjunga, particularly from Nepal, could be perceived as a serious cultural violation, and called for the mountain to be treated with spiritual reverence rather than as a site for adventure tourism.

The committee requested both governments to act with sensitivity and uphold the sacred status of the mountain.

The appeal concluded with a request to halt the planned ascent and preserve the spiritual and environmental sanctity of the region, while respecting the sentiments of the Sikkimese people.

SIBLAC had earlier urged the Sikkim government to enforce the standing prohibition on climbing Mt Kanchenjunga, citing the sacred status of the mountain and the legal protections already in place. It had condemned the summit attempt by a group of mountaineers in May. PTI COR ACD