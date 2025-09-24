Sikkim BJP chief urges Nitin Gadkari to address road connectivity challenges

Gangtok, Sep 24 (PTI) The BJP’s Sikkim unit president DR Thapa on Wednesday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and requested him to address the Himalayan state’s pressing infrastructure challenges, critical for its economy and tourism.

The discussion between the two centered on the agendas to restore and upgrade road connectivity, which is in a critical stage when Sikkim is celebrating 50 years of statehood, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

Thapa emphasised urgent rehabilitation of National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, severely damaged by the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and recurring landslides.

He said that the monsoon closures have disrupted supplies, halved tourist arrivals, and raised commodity prices, threatening hotel business and livelihoods.

The BJP leader requested Gadkari for taking climate-resilient measures like slope stabilisation, realignment, and enhanced coordination between the state and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

He also proposed an alternative highway between Singtam and Sevoke on the opposite side of the existing NH10 for reliable connectivity in the region.

To address severe traffic congestion in Gangtok, Thapa proposed a Ring Road in the capital town.

Gadkari assured Thapa of the Centre's commitment to resolving these issues, the statement said.