Sikkim BJP organises candlelight vigil in memory of Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) The Sikkim unit of the BJP organised a candlelight vigil at M G Marg here on Sunday evening to honour the memory of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

All but one of the 242 passengers of the London-bound Air India flight (AI171) and 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students, were killed when the plane crashed into the campus of a medical college moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Sikkim BJP media in-charge Niren Bhandari said that the vigil was a poignant display of unity and remembrance. The participants observed a moment of silence for the departed souls.

In a gesture of solidarity, tourists from Ahmedabad visiting Sikkim joined the local community in the vigil, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer and mourning.

Bhandari said that the Sikkim unit of the BJP expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prays for peace for the departed and strength for those left behind. PTI COR ACD