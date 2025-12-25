Sikkim BJP pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Gangtok, Dec 25 (PTI) The BJP’s Sikkim unit on Thursday celebrated the 101st Birth Anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with great enthusiasm at Amrit Mahotsav Park in Sangkhola in Gangtok district.

The programme was attended by the party’s state secretary Sangay Pulger, other leaders and workers from all six districts, said Sikkim BJP spokesperson Niren Bhandari.

Dhruv Chauhan, a party worker, addressed the gathering, highlighting the life story and achievements of Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, as well as his contribution to the development of Sikkim.

The programme concluded with the workers pledging to work for the development of Sikkim, following in the footsteps of Vajpayee.

Similar programmes were also organised by the BJP district teams in Namchi and Geyzing to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former PM.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. The government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day. PTI COR NN