Sikkim BJP president Dilli Ram Thapa loses to SKM's Kala Rai in Upper Burtuk seat

Gangtok: Sikkim BJP president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk assembly constituency, officials said on Sunday.
Thapa, a sitting MLA and a former minister lost to Rai by 2,968 votes.
Rai polled 6,723 votes while Thapa got 3,755.
Sikkim Democratic Front's DB Thapa polled 1,623 votes, while BK Tamang (CAP-A) bagged 581 votes.
Polling for the 32-member Sikkim Assembly was held on April 19 along with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The counting of votes for the 32-member Sikkim Assembly started at 6 am on Sunday.