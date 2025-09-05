Sikkim BJP spokesperson resigns from post alleging indecisiveness of state leadership

Gangtok, Sep 5 (PTI) Sikkim BJP spokesperson Passang Chali Sherpa on Friday resigned from his post alleging indecisiveness by the state leadership.

"I have resigned as state spokesperson, BJP Sikkim. Persistent indecisiveness of the state leadership and contradictory signals have weakened our credibility, confused karyakartas, and misled the public," he said in a statement.

Sherpa asked the state BJP leadership to clarify whether it is in alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

"Without clarity on whether BJP Sikkim is in alliance (with the ruling party) or opposition, the spokesperson's role has become untenable," he rued.

The BJP leader urged the party's central leadership to urgently intervene for the sake of the party and the people of Sikkim. PTI KDK MNB