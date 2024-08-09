Sikkim budget, appropriation bill passed in assembly by voice vote

Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the annual budget of Rs 14,490.67 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal along with the appropriation bill.

The annual budget was passed by voice vote in the House.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the Sikkim Appropriation Bill 2024, which was passed by voice vote as well, on the final day of the four-day budget session.

Speaker M N Sherpa then adjourned the House sine die. PTI KDK RBT