Sikkim bypoll: Nomination papers of three candidates rejected, four remain in fray

Gangtok, Oct 28 (PTI) The nomination papers of three candidates for by-election in two assembly seats in Sikkim were rejected during scrutiny leaving four candidates in the fray, officials said on Monday.
Bypolls will be held in Namchi-Singhithang and Soreng-Chakung assembly constituencies will be held on November 13.
During the scrutiny for Soreng-Chakung seat, nomination papers of the Citizen Action Party - Sikkim (CAP-S) candidate Pobin Hang Subba rejected, officials said.
The seat will now witness a direct contest between Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Aditya Golay, a former MLA, and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) nominee Prem Bahadur Bhandari.
In Namchi-Singhithang constituency, the candidature of the CAP-S nominee Mahesh Rai and SDF contestant Yojna Rai were rejected during scrutiny.
Now only two candidates Daniel Rai (SDF) and Satish Chandra Rai (SKM) are left in the fray.
Yojna Rai was the substitute candidate of the SDF.
The candidates may withdraw nomination by October 30, 2024, while the polling is scheduled for November 13, 2024.
Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats had fallen vacant following resignation of the sitting members, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, respectively.
Tamang had resigned from Soreng-Chakung seat after deciding to keep Rhenock seat from where he won too.
Rai quit as an MLA on June 13, a day after taking oath as legislator, though the reason for her resignation is not known.
The ruling SKM has 30 members in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly. PTI KDK NN