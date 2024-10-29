Sikkim bypoll: SDF candidates withdraw, clear path for SKM's uncontested victories

Gangtok, Oct 29 (PTI) In a surprise move, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) aspirants Prem Bahadur Bhandari and Daniel Rai on Tuesday withdrew their candidature from Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, paving the way for the uncontested victories of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) nominees Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai.
Bhandari withdrew his papers from the Soreng-Chakung seat, leaving SKM's Aditya Golay as the lone candidate in fray for the November 13 bypoll.
Rai withdrew his candidature from Namchi-Singhithang, allowing SKM's Satish Chandra Rai to secure victory without contest.
The SKM nominees will be declared elected unopposed at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of candidates on Wednesday, they said. PTI KDK MNB