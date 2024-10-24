Sikkim bypolls: SDF candidates file nominations for two seats

Gangtok, Oct 24 (PTI) Opposition SDF candidates on Thursday filed nominations from Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, where by-elections will be held on November 13, officials said.
Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Prem Bahadur Bhandari filed his nomination papers from Soreng-Chakung and his colleague Daniel Rai from Namchi-Singhithang on the penultimate day of filing of nominations.
Yojna Rai, also representing SDF, filed her nomination as a dummy candidate from Namchi-Singhithang.
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai have filed nomination papers from Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies three days ago.
So far, candidates from only the two regional political parties have submitted their documents.
The nomination filing process for the bypolls will end on Friday.
The scrutiny of the documents will take on October 28 and the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till October 30.
Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats had fallen vacant after Chief Minister Prem Singh and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned from the respective seats.
While Tamang retained his other seat, Rhenock, Rai resigned as MLA a day after taking oath earlier this year. PTI KDK ACD