Sikkim bypolls: SKM names Aditya Golay for Soreng-Chakung, Satish Rai for Namchi-Singhithang

Gangtok, Oct 20 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday named Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai as its candidates for the by-elections to the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, respectively.

Advertisment

Golay, who won the Soreng-Chakung seat in the 2019 assembly elections, is the eldest son of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Rai is the vice president of the party.

The names were announced after the party's parliamentary board approved them, the SKM said in a statement.

In a social media post, Tamang, who also heads the party, congratulated the two candidates and wished them success in the elections.

Advertisment

He said the two will represent the party with utmost dedication and remain committed to the welfare of the people of Sikkim.

The bypoll was necessitated as the Soreng-Chakung assembly seat was vacated by Chief Minister Tamang who decided to retain the Rhenock constituency after winning the assembly elections from both segments.

The Namchi-Singhithang seat fell vacant after the CM's wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned days after being elected as its MLA.

Advertisment

The SKM had won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections held along with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Later, the lone SDF MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha who was elected from Shyari, switched sides, leaving the House without any opposition.

The polling for the by-elections will be held on November 13.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing nominations is October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, and October 30 is the last date to withdraw candidature. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. PTI KDK SOM