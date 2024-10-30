Sikkim bypolls: SKM nominees elected unopposed from two assembly seats

Gangtok, Oct 30 (PTI) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on Wednesday elected unopposed in bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, officials said.

Golay was the only candidate in the fray for by-election to the Soreng-Chakung seat as SDF's Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination on Tuesday.

Golay was elected uncontested, and Soreng Returning Officer Dhiraj Subedi handed over the election certificate to him after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature was over, the officials said.

SKM's Rai also received the election certificate from Namchi Returning Officer Anupa Tamling.

Rai was elected unopposed in bypoll to the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency as he was the sole candidate in the fray, following the withdrawal of candidature by SDF nominee Daniel Rai on Tuesday.

With the victory of Rai and Golay, the SKM has equalled the record of the Sikkim Sangram Parishad (SSP) in 1989 and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in 2009 as both the parties had won all 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister and SKM president Prem Singh Tamang had exhorted the people of the state to give him all 32 MLAs to fast-track development work in the Himalayan state. PTI KDK BDC