Sikkim: Bypolls to seats vacated by CM Tamang, his wife on Nov 13

Gangtok, Oct 15 (PTI) Bypolls to the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies will be held on November 13, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Soreng-Chakung assembly seat was vacated by Chief Minister Tamang who decided to retain the Rhenock constituency after winning the assembly elections from both the segments. The Namchi-Singhithang seat fell vacant after the CM's wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned days after being elected as its MLA.

In a statement, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) said it was confident about securing a landslide victory in both assembly constituencies as the Himalayan state has witnessed significant progress in all sectors under the leadership of CM Tamang.

The SKM will set another milestone similar to the historic results of recent assembly elections, it claimed.

The party will soon set up a parliamentary committee to select candidates for the upcoming by-elections, it added.

The SKM had won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections held along with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Later, the lone SDF MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, who was elected from Shyari, switched sides, leaving the House without any opposition.

According to the EC, the gazette notification for the by-elections will be issued on October 18, while the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 28, and October 30 is the last date to withdraw candidature. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. PTI KDK SOM