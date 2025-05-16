Sikkim celebrates 50th Statehood Day, wishes pour in

Gangtok, May 16 (PTI) Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister PS Tamang congratulating the people of the state on the occasion.

The day began with a Tiranga rally led by Tamang from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium, where thousands of people from all six districts had gathered.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Sikkim on its statehood day, lauding its strides in diverse sectors.

In a post on X, the PM said, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood!" He added, "Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper." Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim joined India on this day in 1975 following a referendum, and the northeastern state has since made rapid strides on various socio-economic development parameters.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang described the state's five-decade journey as one marked by resilience, inclusive growth and cultural preservation.

"As we commemorate the golden jubilee, we reflect with reverence on the journey of the past five decades, a journey marked by resilience, inclusive growth, cultural preservation and the collective spirit of our people," he said.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, ani Samarth Sikkim"— a golden, prosperous, and capable Sikkim — aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

In his speech, the governor said, "This golden jubilee is a tribute to the courage of our people, the wisdom of our leaders and the enduring partnership between Sikkim and the great Indian nation." He said that May 16, 1975, remains etched in the state's collective memory as a turning point when the people of Sikkim, through democratic will and vision, chose to become part of the Indian Union as its 22nd state.

"The Indian Union welcomed Sikkim with open arms and a promise of unwavering support," the governor stated.

He said, "Sikkim stands ready as a strategic border state, a guardian of biodiversity and a pioneer in sustainability to contribute with all our strength, creativity and unity. Let our youth rise, let our economy flourish, let our heritage shine".

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion.

Parnaik described Sikkim as one of India’s most peaceful, disciplined, and cleanest states, a beacon of sustainable development from which other states, including Arunachal Pradesh, can take inspiration, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

“With its breathtaking natural beauty and commitment to ecological harmony, Sikkim is an inspiration. It is not just an organic state but one that blooms with orchids and cultural richness,” he said.

Khandu described Sikkim as a land of pristine beauty, cultural richness, and environmental leadership.

"Sikkim continues to inspire with its strides in organic farming, sustainability, and inclusive growth. May Sikkim continue to shine as a jewel of the Northeast, fostering harmony, progress, and prosperity for all," he said in a post on X. PTI COR MNB UPL NN