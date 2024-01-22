Sikkim celebrates consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Gangtok, Jan 22 (PTI) Sikkim joined the nation in celebrating the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple on Monday with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leading a procession here.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the M G Marg in front of the Tourism Information Centre in the state capital and watched a live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple before bursting into celebrations.

Tamang joined the celebrations and led the procession from Bhanu Uddhyan.

The procession passed through MLA Hostel, Red Panda Chowk and Star Cinema Hall before culminating in front of the Ayodhya Dham Ram Mandir replica at MG Marg where puja was performed and Vedic mantras were chanted by priests.

Besides the chief minister, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun Upreti, ministers Sonam Lama and Sanjit Kharel attended the function.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple was telecast live on large screens at various points in MG Marg.

The celebration will continue with a series of cultural programmes, followed by a grand 'aarti' with 1,100 lamps illuminating the Ram Darwar Mandir.

Earlier in the day, Tamang hailed the consecration ceremony, stating that the convergence of faith and cultural heritage transcends regional boundaries.

He also said that Sikkim takes immense pride in being a part of the shared national joy and the people of the Himalayan state are thrilled to stand united with the nation in jubilation of the historic event.

"January 22, 2024 will forever be etched in the illustrious history of our nation as a day of unparalleled significance. On this momentous occasion, Ram Lalla, the revered deity, is poised to return to his sacred birthplace in Ayodhya," the chief minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

The grandeur of the day will be magnified by "the mega 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol within the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple", he said.

"Sikkim is thrilled to stand united with the entire nation in jubilation and celebration of this historic event. As the echoes of joy resound from Ayodhya to every corner of our diverse land, the collective spirit of reverence and unity binds us together. "This convergence of faith and cultural heritage transcends regional boundaries, and Sikkim takes immense pride in being a part of this shared national joy," the chief minister said.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

"May the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple usher in an era of peace, prosperity, and unity for our great nation," Tamang added. PTI KDK BDC