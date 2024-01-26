Sikkim celebrates Republic Day

Gangtok, Jan 26 (PTI) Sikkim celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurling the tricolour at a function in state capital Gangtok.

Addressing the function at the Palzor Stadium, Acharya paid tributes to the victims of the flash floods that ravaged the state in October last year.

"I extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. Also, I would like to assure you that my government has taken adequate measures to provide relief to the affected families and is in the process of implementing them," he said.

The governor also expressed gratitude to various agencies for their efforts in managing the crisis.

He also highlighted various achievements of the state government, headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Various cultural performances were held at the function, which was attended by the CM, state ministers and senior officers.

Tamang unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Mingtokgang. PTI KDK SOM