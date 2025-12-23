Sikkim chief secretary calls on Guv, discusses state's development work

Gangtok, Dec 23 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on Tuesday called on Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan here.

During the meeting, Telang briefed the governor about the state's developmental progress.

Mathur instructed the chief secretary to ensure the timely implementation of central government schemes to ensure Sikkim's continued progress.

The governor also highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, particularly in road and digital connectivity, which, he said, are vital for the state's growth.

Mathur further noted various positive aspects of Sikkim and said it is among the most peaceful and harmonious states in the country.

The chief secretary assured the governor that the policies of the central government would be fully implemented under the latter's guidance. PTI KDK ACD