Sikkim chief secretary reviews progress of Sevoke-Rangpo railway project

Gangtok, Feb 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang reviewed the progress of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project (SRRP) with officials of railways and IRCON.

At the high-level review meeting on Thursday, Telang sought update on the project timeline, infrastructure development and various challenges of the SRRP, an official said.

Railways and Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) officials informed the chief secretary that the all-weather railway line from Sevoke to Rangpo, spanning 45 km, has achieved over 70 per cent physical progress and is targeted for completion by December 2027.

The SRRP is designed to accommodate both passenger and freight trains, catering to demand and load capacity, the official said.

The Sevoke station yard has already been completed and additionally, a world-class station has been envisioned for development at Rangpo.

The meeting also explored future expansion plans, including phase 2, which aims to connect Rangpo to Gangtok, and phase 3, extending from Gangtok to Nathula, which is said to be a project of strategic importance.

The chief secretary stressed on timely execution of the project owing to its crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating economic growth and tourism. PTI KDK RG