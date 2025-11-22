Sikkim chief secy asks depts to ensure reopening of Chungthang-Lachen axis by Dec

Gangtok, Nov 22 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on Saturday directed all departments to reopen the Chungthang-Lachen axis in Sikkim's Mangan district by December.

He issued the directions while chairing a review meeting at the Tashiling secretariat.

"All departments and implementing agencies must work in unison to remove bottlenecks without delay, and ensure that the Chungthang-Lachen axis is reopened by December," he said.

Senior officers of the 27 Mountain Division, BRO, Roads & Bridges and Land Revenue departments, besides the district collectors of Gangtok and Mangan, attended the meeting.

Officials briefed the chief secretary on the progress of road restoration, bridge repairs, and landslide clearance along the Dikchu-Mangan and Chungthang-Lachen stretches, as well as on various other BRO works currently underway across the state.

The construction of a bridge over the Taram Chu has entered its final stage and is expected to be completed by December 2025, they said, adding that its completion will enable the full reopening of the Chungthang-Lachen axis. PTI KDK SOM