Sikkim: Chief Secy reviews preparations for visit of Dalai Lama

Gangtok, Dec 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Friday reviewed the preparations for the visit of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama from December 11 to 14.

The heads of various departments provided updates to the chief secretary on their responsibilities, officials said.

Pathak discussed in detail the issuance of security passes, movement of authorised vehicles, media coverage and catering arrangements, among others, they said.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and officers of various departments, they added.

Sikkim, the smallest state by population, has a significant Buddhist population. PTI KDK SOM