Sikkim CM accepts invitation, to attend Mahakumbh

Gangtok, Jan 7 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said he would attend Mahakumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh next week.

Uttar Pradesh ministers JPS Rathore and Om Prakash Rajbhar met Tamang at his official residence of the chief minister and invited him to attend Mahakumbh, a spiritual event held once every 12 years.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Tamang confirmed his participation with a delegation from Sikkim, including a cultural team and spiritual leaders.

“I am deeply honoured to be part of such a significant spiritual gathering,” he said, thanking the ministers for their gesture.

The two UP ministers had extended the invitation to Governor Om Prakash Mathur also. PTI KDK NN