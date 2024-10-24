Sikkim CM announces changes to simplify official functions

Gangtok, Oct 24 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister's Office issued a circular mandating shorter government functions, limiting refreshments and replacing sofas with cushioned chairs for seating, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chief Minister PS Tamang announced these changes at a function held on Wednesday.

During the function, he emphasised the importance of respecting time, saying government programmes should commence as scheduled, even if chief guests have not yet arrived.

He also mentioned that offering snacks during programmes should be discontinued, as it is unnecessary and does not contribute to the objectives of the events.

Advertisment

Tamang noted that a single chair would suffice for special guests, eliminating the need for organisers to transport heavy sofas for events.

He observed that organisers, particularly in rural areas, often face difficulties transporting sofas and other items for even small official functions.

"All these unwanted formalities should be done away with. People have been adhering to unnecessary practices that do not contribute to the success of a programme," the Chief Minister said. PTI KDK MNB