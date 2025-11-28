Sikkim CM announces Life Skills Curriculum for students from next academic session

Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced the introduction of the Sikkim Life Skills Curriculum for the students from the next academic session to strengthen the safety framework in the state.

This curriculum will equip the students with essential life-saving skills including CPR, the Heimlich manoeuvre, first aid, snake-bite response and the use of fire extinguishers along with disaster-preparedness training for earthquakes, landslides, floods and fires, he said.

It will also strengthen key soft skills such as communication, teamwork and emotional resilience, Tamang said, adding that he has directed the Education Department, Health Department and SDRF to finalise the curriculum and training modules without delay to ensure timely implementation.

"I am delighted to announce a major initiative aimed at empowering our students and strengthening the safety framework of Sikkim," he said while addressing the 3rd State-level Coordination with the senior officials here.

Tamang said that the Life Skills Curriculum will be is fully aligned with the guiding principles of "Health First, Life Foremost and Education Forward." The CM also addressed the shortage of medical professionals in the state saying that any doctor wishing to pursue a PG course must first complete three years of mandatory service at a Primary Health Centre.

Tamang said he has instructed every department to appoint a senior officer as the designated spokesperson to issue timely press releases, provide accurate public information and counter misinformation.

This is not a new post but a strategic responsibility aimed at strengthening communication and ensuring transparency in governance, he added. PTI KDK NN