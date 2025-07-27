Sikkim CM announces medical insurance scheme for licenced commercial taxi drivers

Gangtok, Jul 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced a medical insurance scheme for licenced commercial taxi drivers in the state, offering a Rs 5 lakh coverage per year to each beneficiary.

Initially, around 5,000 drivers will be covered, and in future, more beneficiaries will be included under the scheme, he said.

"Under the proposed scheme, licenced commercial taxi drivers, operating within Sikkim, will get a medical insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year for hospitalisation due to illness or accidents," he said while addressing the seventh Sarathi Samman Diwas here.

Tamang also appreciated the drivers' tireless service, resilience and contributions to society and wished the very best for them and their families.

Whether government employees or private transport operators, or truck and tourist vehicle drivers, all of them keep the economy moving with hospitality and grace, he said.

The chief minister also hailed women drivers for their service and said all of them balance their responsibilities at home and workplace, demonstrating courage, confidence and strength. PTI KDK BDC