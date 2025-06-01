Sikkim CM asks SHOs to take strict measures to combat rising menace of drug abuse

Gangtok, Jun 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday asked all station house officers (SHO) of police stations across the Himalayan state to take strict and proactive measures to combat the rising menace of drug abuse.

He emphasised the critical role of local police stations in safeguarding communities and protecting the youth from the dangers of substance abuse.

The CM called for vigilant enforcement, awareness campaigns, and community collaboration to address the issue effectively.

He congratulated the Director General of Police, senior officers, and every member of the Sikkim Police for their service and dedication. "Your courage is the backbone of our peace, and your strength is the foundation of our safety," he said while attending a cultural programme organised by Sikkim Police at the 3rd IRBn camp at Manglay in Namchi district.

The CM also announced that starting from 2026, the state will host a three-day-long 'Sikkim Police Meet' every year, aimed at fostering unity, boosting morale, and showcasing the talents and capabilities of the state police force.

"From 2026 onward, we will institutionalise a three-day annual Sikkim Police Meet to celebrate, strengthen, and support the tireless work of our police force," said Tamang.