Sikkim CM attends prayer gathering in Bodhgaya

Gangtok, Jan 3 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended a Buddhist prayer gathering at Bodhgaya in Bihar on Saturday.

Tamang attended the 40th International Kagyu Monlam Chenmo, a prayer gathering held under the guidance of Goshri Gyaltsab Rinpoche that brought together monks, lamas, and devotees from various countries.

The gathering prayed for global peace, compassion, and harmony, reflecting the core teachings of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism.

Tamang said it was a deeply spiritually uplifting experience for him.

"The prayers and aspirations offered during the Monlam reflect the collective hope for peace, prosperity, and well-being for humanity at large, strengthening the enduring spiritual bonds that connect people across the world," he said in a Facebook post.

Tamang reached Gayaji on Friday.