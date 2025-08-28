Sikkim CM calls on Odisha guv, CM during visit

Gangtok, Aug 28 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is touring Odisha, called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

"The occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on our shared values of unity and progress, while strengthening the bond of goodwill between our states," Tamang said in a social media post.

The CM also paid a courtesy visit to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the state guest house.

An official statement said that during the meeting, Tamang presented a Rs 50 commemorative coin, released to celebrate Sikkim's 50 years of statehood. "This coin symbolises the state's pride, rich heritage, and the remarkable journey of its people," it said. PTI COR MNB