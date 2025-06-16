Sikkim CM calls on President, presents coin, postage stamp marking 50 years of statehood

Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday and presented her commemorative items, including a coin and a postage stamp, to mark the 50 years of statehood.

He extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of the Himalayan state.

During the meeting, Tamang presented the President with a souvenir, a coin and a postage stamp released to mark the 50 years of Sikkim's integration as a state of the Indian Union, the CMO said in a statement.

Describing the occasion as a proud and historic moment, the chief minister expressed that the gesture symbolised the unity and aspirations of the people of Sikkim.

The commemorative items were presented as part of the state's ongoing celebrations, recognising its five-decade journey of development and harmony within the country. PTI CORR BDC