Sikkim CM condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Gangtok, Apr 23 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed innocent lives and injured many. Such heinous acts must be condemned unequivocally," he said in a social media post.

The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"We stand in solidarity with them during this tragic time and pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace," Tamang said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. PTI KDK MNB