Sikkim CM condoles deaths due to landslides, floods in Bengal

Gangtok, Oct 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to landslides and floods in West Bengal’s Darjeeling and nearby areas.

The toll in the floods and landslides in northern West Bengal rose to 28 on Monday, officials said.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the devastating floods and landslides that have caused immense hardship and loss in Darjeeling," Tamang said in a social media post.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones and homes in this tragedy. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace," he said.

Tamang also expressed appreciation for those working selflessly in the relief and rescue efforts in the affected region.

Torrential rainfall has also lashed Sikkim over the past few days, triggering floods and landslides at several places, the officials said. PTI KDK RBT