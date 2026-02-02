Sikkim CM congratulates Dalai Lama on winning Grammy Award

Gangtok, Feb 2 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday congratulated Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on winning the Grammy Award.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy in the category of best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Tamang said on X, "With deep reverence and joy, I offer heartiest congratulations to His Holiness on receiving the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama." He said that this recognition honours a lifetime devoted to awakening compassion, wisdom, and universal responsibility.

Tamang said that through Dalai Lama's gentle voice and timeless teachings, countless beings are guided toward inner peace and a deeper remembrance of our shared interconnectedness.

"May these meditations continue to plant seeds of kindness, heal suffering, and illuminate the path toward a more compassionate world," he said.