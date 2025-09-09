Sikkim CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on winning vice presidential polls

Gangtok, Sep 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday congratulated NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on his victory in the vice presidential election, and said the high traditions of parliamentary democracy will be further strengthened under his leadership.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India," Tamang said in a post on X.

Radhakrishnan's elevation to the post reflects his distinguished service, resolute commitment to public life, and steadfast dedication to the nation, Tamang said.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I convey my best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure. I am confident that under his esteemed leadership, the high traditions of our parliamentary democracy will be further strengthened, and the values of justice, harmony, and inclusivity will be upheld with dignity and wisdom," the chief minister added.

A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes deemed invalid, Mody said. One postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote. PTI KDK RBT