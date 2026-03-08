Sikkim CM flags off 5th edition of Tsomgo Ultra Marathon

Gangtok, Mar 8 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the high-altitude Tsomgo Ultra 5.0 Marathon here on Sunday.

The Tsomgo Ultra Marathon, known for testing both physical strength and mental endurance, featured several race categories to accommodate runners of different abilities.

These included the 72 km ultra race, 21 km half marathon, 10 km run, and a 5 km fun run. The event attracted professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and amateur runners, many of whom were eager to experience the unique challenge of running at high altitude.

The chief minister, in his address, lauded the impressive turnout and noted that such sporting initiatives help promote endurance, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle among people, particularly the youth.

He also appreciated the growing interest in fitness and outdoor sporting activities in the state.