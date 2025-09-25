Sikkim CM flags off NaMo Marathon as part of Sewa Pakhwada observance

Gangtok, Sep 25 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday flagged off the NaMo Marathon, organised by the state's Sports and Youth Affairs Department at Ridge Park here as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada observance.

The marathon, in which 501 people took part, was held to promote physical fitness, community participation, and inspire citizens to adopt an active lifestyle in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Fit India, Healthy India' vision, officials said.

"This event not only celebrates the spirit of fitness and unity but also embodies the values of service, dedication, and collective responsibility towards society," said Tamang in a social media post.

He said it was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life, coming together with great energy and zeal to make the occasion memorable.

Speaking to reporters, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Yangchen Doma Tamang said out of 711 registered participants, 501 took part in the event, including participants from other states.

The marathon featured four categories — 21 km (open men and women), 21 km (masters/veterans above 45 years), 3 km (schoolchildren aged 10–12 years) and 3 km (schoolchildren aged 13–16 years).

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Department Raju Basnet was also present on the occasion.