Sikkim CM flays racial discrimination against 3 Arunachalee women in Delhi

Gangtok, Feb 24 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday flayed a recent incident of racial discrimination against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi.

"The recent incident involving racial discrimination against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi is concerning and unfortunate," he said in a social media post.

Noting that such instances remind people of the importance of upholding dignity and mutual respect at all times, the Sikkim chief minister urged everybody to understand that the Northeast is an integral part of the nation, and that every citizen deserve dignity, equality, and respect.

"Let us remain mindful of one another and continue striving for a society rooted in understanding, dignity, and mutual respect," he said.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were subjected to racial abuse and criminal intimidation by a couple in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week. A video of the incident went viral on social media. PTI KDK ACD