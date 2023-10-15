Sikkim CM gives Rs 10,000 as relief assistance to labourers

Gangtok, Oct 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday distributed a relief of Rs 10,000 each to construction workers to mitigate the hardships faced by them in the wake of the flash flood in the Himalayan state.

At a function held here, he handed over the cash relief assistance to the construction labourers following a two-minute silence held in memory of the victims of flash flood in Sikkim which claimed 38 lives, while 79 persons are still missing.

There are 8,733 workers registered under the Sikkim Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (SBOCWWB). These workers are eligible for a cash assistance of Rs 10,000 each from the distress relief fund from the state government.

After token distribution to some labourers by the chief minister, the remaining beneficiaries will get the money transferred through banking system under which 80 per cent of the amount would be transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while the remaining 20 per cent through account payee cheques.

Two children of labourers were given cash assistance for academic excellence, while four other labourers received financial assistance under various schemes.

The chief minister, in his brief address, said the state government acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of all workers and his government is committed to protect the rights of labourers.

"During this difficult and challenging time, the state government is reaching out to all the registered labourers by providing the Distress Relief Funds, over and above the Rs 15,000 minimum wage and other benefits that they are receiving," he said.

Tamang also said that children of labourers are getting assistance in higher education, including getting admission to government institutions, enrolling in medical and engineering courses and financial assistance to meet their tuition and accommodation fees.

"The relief and wage that you are receiving is only the result of your hard work," the CM told the labourers.

He urged the workers to register themselves with SBOCWWB to avail several benefits being offered by the state government. PTI KDK RG