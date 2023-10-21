Sikkim CM gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

Gangtok, Oct 21 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang handed over Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles who were stranded in North Sikkim during the flash flood which hit the Himalayan state.

Advertisment

Over 223 tourist vehicle drivers were stranded in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang as the road connectivity to Mangan district in the northern part of the state was cut off due to the Testa river flash flood on October 4.

Distributing the cheques to the drivers of tourist vehicles on Friday, the CM hoped that the relief provided by the state government would help mitigate the hardships faced by the drivers during this difficult time.

Tamang said a donation of Rs 2 crore has been received by the Sikkim Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He thanked Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for their support during this challenging time.

The Sikkim CM thanked several individuals and organisations which came forward and contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the people of the state affected by flash flood. PTI COR RG