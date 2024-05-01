Sikkim CM greets people on Labour Day

Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on International Labour Day.

He said the day signifies the dignity of labor and recognises each individual's efforts in societal progress.

"On this propitious occasion of International Labour Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our diligent workforce. Their tireless dedication builds a brighter future for our state," he said.

Tamang said he was committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all workers, besides creating an environment that fosters equality, safety, and prosperity. PTI KDK SOM