Sikkim CM greets workers on International Labour Day

Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Thursday greeted workers on the occasion of the International Labour Day.

"This day serves as a tribute to the hardworking individuals whose dedication and sweat have shaped societies and economies across the globe. Similarly, it serves as a solemn reminder of the immense contribution made by the labour force in building a prosperous and progressive Sikkim," Tamang said in a Facebook post.

Tamang said his government has always placed the welfare of labourers at the forefront of its development agenda.

"We have taken several steps to enhance their dignity, wellbeing and livelihood," he added.

The CM said his government is also providing improved housing and other essential facilities, along with expanded health benefits to ensure the holistic welfare of labourers and their families.

"To strengthen the administrative machinery and labour welfare systems, a cadre review is being undertaken to ensure effective and adequate governance. Technological interventions like the launch of an online registration app and a dedicated Labour Clearance Certificate Portal are aimed at streamlining procedures and increasing transparency," he said. PTI COR MNB