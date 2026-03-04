Sikkim CM, Guv join Holi celebrations at Gangtok's MG Marg

Gangtok, Mar 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday joined people in celebrating Holi at MG Marg in Gangtok.

The event was also attended by High Court Chief Justice Muhamed Mustaque, besides state ministers and MLAs.

The programme was organised by Sikkim Marwadi Samaj.

Tamang said the vibrant gathering at the heart of the city reflected the true spirit of the festival, which transcends boundaries and unites people in harmony and goodwill.

He said the festival of colours symbolises the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Describing Holi as a celebration of togetherness, Tamang noted that the festival serves as a reminder of Sikkim's shared heritage, enduring traditions and the values of harmony, compassion and unity that define its people.

"May the colours of this festive season brighten every home across Sikkim and bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all, cutting across caste, creed and community," he said. PTI COR SOM