Sikkim CM hails CBSE students for better performance in exams

Gangtok, May 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday congratulated the CBSE students of the state, stating that the pass percentage in class 10 and 12 examinations increased this year compared to that in 2024.

The results for class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were announced on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Tamang said that in the class 10 CBSE examinations, the pass percentage has risen from 66.87 per cent last year to 79.97 per cent in 2025, across government and private schools.

He also said that 89.41 per cent of the candidates cleared the class 12 exams this year, while the figure was 87.49 per cent last year.

"These results are not just numbers, they highlight the dedication of our students, the commitment of our educators, and the transformative impact of our government's continued investment in education, especially through our Mentorship Programme, covering all 32 constituencies across the state," he said.

The CM added that this is the beginning of a true education revolution in Sikkim.

"Let us continue to nurture talent, reward hard work, and build a future where every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to shine. Once again, congratulations to all the students and their families, you make Sikkim proud," he said in the post.