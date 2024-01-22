Sikkim CM hails consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hailed the consecration ceremony to be held at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, stating that the convergence of faith and cultural heritage transcends regional boundaries.

He also said that Sikkim takes immense pride in being a part of the shared national joy and the people of the Himalayan state are thrilled to stand united with the nation in jubilation of the historic event.

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the temple.

"January 22, 2024, will forever be etched in the illustrious history of our nation as a day of unparalleled significance. On this momentous occasion, Ram Lalla, the revered deity, is poised to return to his sacred birthplace in Ayodhya," the chief minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

The grandeur of the day will be magnified by "the mega 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol within the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple", he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

"Sikkim is thrilled to stand united with the entire nation in jubilation and celebration of this historic event. As the echoes of joy resound from Ayodhya to every corner of our diverse land, the collective spirit of reverence and unity binds us together. "This convergence of faith and cultural heritage transcends regional boundaries, and Sikkim takes immense pride in being a part of this shared national joy," the chief minister said.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

"May the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple usher in an era of peace, prosperity, and unity for our great nation," Tamang added.